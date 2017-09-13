Pathologist suspected of drunken driving toted human organs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities in central Indiana say a pathologist arrested on suspicion of drunken driving had human organs and tissues in his pickup truck when he was pulled over along a rural highway.
Seventy-five-year-old Elmo Griggs was arrested Tuesday in the Morgan County town of Brooklyn after another motorist reported a truck driving erratically along Indiana 67 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.
Griggs was released from jail after posting bail. Online court records don't list an attorney for him.
Morgan County Coroner Annette Rohlman says Griggs had several totes inside the truck and in its bed that contained brain and liver samples and internal organs for his private autopsy practice. She says it's not surprising that a pathologist would be transporting such samples.
