NTSB: Engine failure caused crashed that killed Troy Gentry

MEDFORD, NJ (WAVE) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the crash that killed musician Troy Gentry.

NTSB's report states that the crash was caused by engine failure.

The crash also claimed the life of pilot James Robinson.

Several minutes after takeoff, the pilot reported that he could not control the engine rpm, NTSB said.

The company flight instructor and another flight instructor tried to help the pilot find the best method of landing.

According to NTSB's report, radio communication showed that the pilot tried to hover until first responders arrived, but the helicopter crashed seconds later south of the airport.

The pilot was killed instantly. Gentry was alive when he was extricated from the crash but died at a hospital.

