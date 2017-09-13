Olive Garden brings back the Never Ending Pasta Pass

There are only 22-thousand pasta passes available. (Source: Olive Garden)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If Olive Garden has its way, you may soon be dining on unlimited pasta while getting ready for a trip to Italy.

Olive Garden's $100 Never-Ending Pasta Pass returns on Thursday with a new bonus.

Guests who claim their Pasta Pass for $100 will enjoy eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta. Those who receive one of the Pasta Passes for $100 can enjoy eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks during the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion Sept. 25 through Nov. 19.

Fifty customers will have the chance to buy a "Pasta Passport to Italy" for $200. That gives those lucky customers an all-inclusive, eight-day trip for two to Italy along with the eight weeks of unlimited pasta.

The passes are set to go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m.

There are only 22-thousand pasta passes available and the offer ends after 30 minutes.

