JLaw shoutout gives big boost to Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is publicity you just can't buy: Jennifer Lawrence in an ax throwing contest with Jimmy Fallon, giving a new Louisville business some big buzz.

WAVE 3 News was there when Flying Axes opened its doors in late July. The unique concept combines axes and beer.

Tuesday night, Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence gave the local business a huge boost by challenging The Tonight Show host and plugging the business multiple times.

It is amazing what star power can do for a little ax throwing bar in the 'Ville.

By Wednesday morning, requests for reservations began pouring in and Flying Axes was flying high.

"At 7 this morning, we were getting bookings left and right," Flying Axes Assistant General Manager Taryn Lytle said.

During Lawrence's appearance on the show she told Fallon, "I went to a bar with one of my brothers in Kentucky called Flying Axes, and I threw axes and drank beer." Fallon responded, "You drink and throw axes?" "Yeah," Lawrence laughed. Fallon replied laughing, "What's wrong with people?!"

"That was really awesome of her and we really appreciate it," Mike Brown, a co-owner of Flying Axes, said.

The business' other co-owner, Dave Durand, explained his excitement over the appearance and mention. "I couldn't go to bed for probably an hour or two after that."

Fallon's initial reaction was skeptical. But while the concept of axes combined with beer does sound a little dicey at first, Brown never thought so.

"No, that's what made it sound awesome," he told us.

Flying Axes keeps patrons safe with plenty of coaches, cages and close-toed footwear. Beer drinking must also stay to a minimum.

Then, just like JLaw and Jimmy Fallon, one throw and you are hooked.

"Right now, we've seen it all over Youtube," Durand said of Lawrence talking up the business. "I think earlier there was almost 200,000 views on just one of the videos."

Brown and Durand saw the concept in Canada. Their Flying Axes was one of the first to open in the U.S. Now there are several around the country.

Lawrence came in with family and friends for a private session around their July 29 grand opening. They say unlike the Fallon throw off, JLaw killed it when she tried the sport in Louisville.

"She was just nailing the board, one after another," Lytle said.

There is a video that JLaw has in her possession showing how skilled she actually is.

Flying Axes owners say the ax Fallon provided was much larger than the hatchets they use and that is the only reason he beat her.

They are hoping to host a throw off re-match between the two around Derby time. And of course they would love to get their hands on the Lawrence video.

Flying Axes is on Clay Street in downtown Louisville near the extreme skate park. For more information or to book a throwing session, go to their flyingaxes.com or check them out on Facebook.

