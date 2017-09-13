Hwy 55 Burgers to sell 55¢ cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Do you like cheeseburgers? Would you like to enjoy one and help set a record? You can do it on National Cheeseburger Day.

On Monday, September 18, Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, a North Carolina-based diner with a location in WAVE Country, will be trying to set a company record for selling the most cheeseburgers ever in a single day.

From 5 p.m. to close, Hwy 55 will feature their fresh, never-frozen hand-pattied burgers for only 55¢. Each burger is topped with its secret seasonings and a choice of American, Swiss, provolone, and pepper jack cheeses. Other toppings are also available

There is a limit of two cheeseburgers per guest and the officer is dine-in only.

Hwy 55 has a location in Jeffersonville, IN at 5420 Highway 62. It's open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

