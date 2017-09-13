Beltline Overpass in Paducah closed after crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Beltline Overpass in Paducah closed after crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Stock image/KFVS) (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

According to the Paducah Police Department, the Beltline Overpass is closed between Old Mayfield Road and Brown Street.

The closure is due to a two-vehicle collision. 

It is anticipated the road will be closed until 4:30 or 5 p.m.

