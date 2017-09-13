Beaver Dam Farmer's Market pavilion vandalized

Police are investigating new reports of vandalism at a Beaver Dam city park.

The City of Beaver Dam has spent a lot of time and money in order to provide some very nice facilities for its residences to use, but there has been a lot of vandalism going on at the Farmer's Market Pavilion.

John Ralph, who uses the park said, “I think it's ridiculous that people won't take care of stuff that they are allowed to use; that the whole community is paying for it's a shame."

Mayor Paul Sandefur said the bathrooms are open to shoppers at the farmers market at the park, but city officials want them to also be available to anybody who uses the rest of the park too.

Paul added,“We're close to the playground and the walking trail. So, we would like to keep these restrooms open for our residents that are using walking trail and playground and other facilities.”

The Mayor said along with the soda machine, someone has also broken sinks off the walls, clogged toilets, and spread human waste on the walls.

City officials said the last thing they want to do is to close the bathrooms, so they are looking to find the people that keep on doing this. There is a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you know anything about the vandalism, call Beaver Dam Police at 270-274-7106.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.