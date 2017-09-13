Metro United Way kicks off 'Race to $1 Billion' campaign

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Metro United Way is racing towards raising one billion dollars.

The organization kicked off its annual campaign Wednesday morning at Kye's in Jeffersonville.

The Metro United Way turns one hundred this year and "Race to $1 Billion" celebrates that. They aim to reach one billion dollars raised for the community during this century.

"This is when the United Way really rallies our community together to unite the resources we need to be able to help every individual child and family in our community reach their full potential," Theresa Reno Weber said. "So we as an organization work with over 99 through funding allocation but then also hundreds of other partners …education, health and financial every single person in our community."

The Race to One Billion campaign runs through the end of the year.

