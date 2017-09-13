Best Buy says it will no longer sell Kaspersky software

NEW YORK (AP) - Best Buy said it will no longer sell software made by the Russian company Kaspersky Labs.
Moscow-based Kaspersky makes anti-virus software for computers. On Wednesday, the U.S. government banned federal agencies from using it over concerns about the company's ties to the Kremlin and Russian spy operatives. Kaspersky has denied any unethical ties with Russia or any government.
Best Buy Co. declined to give details about why it dropped Kaspersky products, saying that it doesn't comment on contracts with specific vendors. The Minneapolis Star Tribune first reported that Best Buy would stop selling Kaspersky software.
Kaspersky said Wednesday its products were sold at Best Buy for a decade and that the relationship may be re-evaluated.
Amazon, which sells Kaspersky software, declined to comment. Staples and Office Depot, both of which sell the software, didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.
The directive from the U.S. government comes as various U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies and several congressional committees are investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Kaspersky said it is not subject to the Russian laws cited in the directive and said information received by the company is protected in accordance with legal requirements and stringent industry standards, including encryption.
