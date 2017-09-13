Cards, Re Cross Team Up to Aid Hurricane Victims

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville athletics department is teaming up with the Red Cross on Saturday to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

During ESPN’s College GameDay show and ahead of the Cardinals’ top-15 matchup against Clemson, UofL student-athletes, spirit group members, and Red Cross staff will be located throughout campus accepting donations. Individuals will be wearing Red Cross vests and carrying donation buckets to accept cash or checks, payable to the American Red Cross.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Tom Jurich said. “We saw how many lives the storms touched, including those of our student-athletes and staff, and we immediately wanted to help. I know truly how passionate our fan base is, and we felt we could help make a difference working with the Red Cross.”

The hurricanes changed millions of lives this year – and the impact isn’t solely concentrated to those that were in the direct path of the storms. Fifty-two Louisville student-athletes had families in the affected areas.

Earlier this month, UofL athletics sent a fully packed a CRST Pegasus semi-trailer truck to aid in the relief efforts in the Houston area, with student-athletes loading the vehicle.

Announcements will be made in stadium at Saturday’s game, with a message on the videoboard, alerting fans to text the word “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make a donation. Contributions also can be made by visiting GoCards.com/RedCross.

In-person donations can be made near Grawemeyer Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at Street Fest – located on the south side of the stadium – from 4-8 p.m., outside all stadium gates, and in the following tailgating lots: Platinum S, T; Bronze Lots, and Green Lot A.

Donations will help the American Red Cross provide warm meals, shelter, and hope to families impacted by disasters like the recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma.