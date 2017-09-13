ISP makes 100+ drug arrests in three weeks

ISP released this picture with the first arrests of Operation Total Eclipse. They have since confiscated many more drugs. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Less than three weeks since Indiana State Police announced their drug crackdown, Operation Total Eclipse, the agency has netted more than 100 arrests.

ISP says they have made 166 criminal arrests from the end of August until Sept. 13.

109 of those are felony arrests.

Along with the arrests, troopers hauled in 250 pounds of marijuana, 13.5 grams of heroin, six ounces of meth, and six ounces of cocaine.

ISP wants this to be a warning to anyone dealing drugs in southern Indiana.

"When we told you we were coming after you as a drug dealer, we were serious," Sgt. Jerry Goodin said. "And if you don't believe it, then just hang loose and time will tell."

Sgt. Goodin went on to say that with the significant arrests ISP made, and the amount of drugs they have confiscated, southern Indiana is a safer place to be.

ISP says their goal is to arrest one drug dealer a day, and they will continue to aggressively go after criminals.

