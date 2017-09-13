Daughter of former LMPD officer accused of sexual abuse: 'Anyone could experience this'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - A former LMPD officer will face a judge Tuesday after being indicted on sex abuse charges including sodomy and incest.

His adopted stepdaughter, 26-year-old, Samantha Killari stepped forward and said her father sexually abused her for several years.

"I remember him joking about saying this is the safest house in the city so I just feel like it's really important to speak out because if this could happen to me, anyone could experience this," Killari said.

Killari decided to come forward in 2016, realizing she could not stay silent about the abuse she endured. She filed a police report and was assisted by the Crimes Against Children unit.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Former LMPD officer charged with sexual abuse, sodomy

+ Indicted former cop faces judge

"It wasn't until just a few years ago that I realized what had happened to me because of the extent and the longevity of the abuse," Killari said.

When Killari was just two years old, her mother married Sean Jackman and Killari said Jackman adopted her.

"I thought he was my father he was supposed to protect me, he was supposed to be there for me and do all the things a father should do but he betrayed me in the worst way possible," Killari said.

In high school, she turned to several adults but said she was dismissed. Jackman was a lieutenant and commander of the LMPD VIPER unit.

"My father had enough of a clout over his head that they just assumed I was a silly little girl or something," Killari said. Jackman's arrest report said the incidents happened between 2001 and 2005. The abuse started when she was 10-years-old.

After Killari came forward, Sean Jackman was arrested a month later and pleaded not guilty in court. Killari fears he could be facing a shorter sentence.

"It's kinda saying to victims like me, it's not really that important. It's not that severe of a crime," Killari said.

It's why she's decided to come forward. And tell other survivors of sexual abuse, that the crime is serious. And does matter.

"There has to be a reason why this happened to me, so this is my reason to use my voice, and stand up and help make a change," said Killari.

Jackman’s attorney said he couldn’t comment on the case. Sean Jackman will be in court Thursday morning for a pretrial conference.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.