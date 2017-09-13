Police: Man confesses to Somerset woman's murder

SOMERSET, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of a Somerset woman.

According to WLEX, Dwight Mitchell Bell confessed to the murder of Ruthie Carolyn New.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Chief William Hunt said that Bell was charged in her murder and no bond had been set.

Back in August, New's body was found in the activity center of the Denham Street Baptist Church.

Bell was found in Dandridge, Tennessee at a Pilot Travel Center and arrested without incident on charges related to the theft of New's vehicle. An arrest warrant stated that Bell was wanted in Henry County, Indiana on a strangulation charge.

In 1999, Bell was arrested for the death of his father in Indiana. He was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to several years in prison.

