Escaped Union Co. inmate still on the run

14 News is the first to show you surveillance video of last month's escaped Union County inmate.

Dameon Ford, 35, ran away from the jail shortly after midnight on August 28.

Ford is a white man, about six feet tall with brown hair and green eyes. He was in jail for manufacturing meth and also has a previous fleeing and evading police charge.

Following his escape, jail leaders say they are implementing new practices and procedures so it doesn't happen again.

"We're putting up razor wire, new hydraulic shut on all the doors so they shut every time, plus basic updates. Level 3 inmates won't be allowed to take the trash out anymore," Jailer Shawn Elder told 14 News.

Kentucky State Police says to contact them with any information.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.