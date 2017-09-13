NuLu distiller added to Bourbon Capital Compass

The Bourbon Capital Compass was erected last year in downtown Bardstown's court square. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A NuLu-based distiller has gotten state recognition.

Rabbit Hole Distilling was added to the Bourbon Capital Compass, a landmark erected last year in downtown Bardstown's court square.

The compass is designed to show and celebrate the extent, diversity and history of the distilleries across the Commonwealth, featuring distillery bricks, each located within the Compass, displaying the distillery’s name, location, distance and the direction of travel from Bardstown.

Other distilleries added include Shelbyville's Jeptha Creed, Preservation and Lux Row of Bardstown and Castle & Key of Frankfort.

"This distillery was a beautiful tourist attraction in its time and it deserves a place in that compass," Mari Anne Barnes, Castle & Key Master Distiller, said. "We're just so excited that, um, it's living again."

Bardstown's Mayor and Nelson County's judge-executive also assembled a team to expand bourbon tourism called the Bourbon Capital Community Alliance.

