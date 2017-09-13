'Sopranos' actor Frank Vincent dies at 78 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'Sopranos' actor Frank Vincent dies at 78

(RNN) - Actor Frank Vincent, who made a name for himself playing tough guys in films and on television’s The Sopranos, has died, his family has confirmed. He was 78.

Vincent died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.

Known for character roles such as mob man Billy Batts in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas and Tony Soprano's nemesis, Phil Leotardo, on The Sopranos, Vincent had a career that spanned four decades. He was best known for bad-guy roles in several Scorsese  films, including Casino and Raging Bull.

