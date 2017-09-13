Police investigating triple homicide in Whitley County

Police were called to the home Wednesday afternoon. (Source: The Times Tribune)

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Whitley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday triple homicide.

According to The Times Tribune, the homicide is being investigated in the 1600 block of Deep Branch Road in Williamsburg.

The Whitley County Sheriff Office was called to the home Wednesday afternoon and confirmed that three were dead Wednesday evening, The Times Tribune reported.

Neighbors told The Times Tribune that Emogene Gardener and her two children were the homicide victims.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

