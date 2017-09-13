Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame welcomes three inductees

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Bourbon Festival is now underway in Bardstown. Members of the bourbon industry gathered at My Old Kentucky Home Park for the event on Wednesday.

This year’s list of honorees included three Hall of Fame inductees and only the third-ever recipient of the Parker Beam Lifetime Achievement Award. The inductees include T. William Samuels, Jr., Harry J. Shapira, Chris Morris and Jerry Summers.

"Year after year, I continue to be inspired by the immense intelligence, creativity, and perseverance of our Hall of Fame inductees," Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said. "They are the true visionaries of our industry, known for modernizing the business of Bourbon and for paving the way for future generations of innovators, connoisseurs, and enthusiasts to share our vision. We couldn’t be more proud to honor their many triumphs and help share their stories with the world."

The Hall of Fame was created in 2001 by the Kentucky Distillers' Association along with the annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival.

"It’s fitting that we honor exceptional professionals like these, who’ve helped Bourbon Country become the center of the American spirits industry, during the Kentucky Bourbon Festival each year," Jill Hawkins, Executive Director of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, said. "The Festival was founded on celebrating and promoting the incredible history of Bourbon, and these people are a huge part of that story. It’s only right that their achievements be enshrined in The Bourbon Capital of the World®."

