Floyds Fork neighbors fighting 450-acre development

Bill Bardenwerper is an attorney representing the developer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Plans include 833 homes and a shopping area off Taylorsville Lake Road and Routt Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The communities around Floyds Fork are trying to fight plans for a new 425-acre subdivision. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The communities around Floyds Fork are trying to fight plans for a new subdivision with more than 800 homes.

The project at Taylorsville Lake Road and Routt Road would span just more than 450 acres.

Harrell Hurst leads the Fisherville Area Neighborhood Association, which is strongly against the development.

"It galvanized the area and brought people together," Hurst said. "It was just an enormous change in the area here."

Back before the recession, plans called for more than 1,300 homes. Now, a new developer, Long Run Creek Properties LLC, wants to build 833 along with a small shopping area.

"There are a number of issues with infrastructures that need to be dealt with," Hurst said.

Bill Bardenwerper is an attorney representing the developer.

"It'll be a terrific place to live," Bardenwerper said. "People who are living on large lots out there are going to be unaffected by this."

He touts that more than half the 454 acres will be green space.

"This is one of the last remaining areas for development in this community," Bardenwerper said.

"We'll be dealing with issues of traffic, roads, sewers," Hurst said.

The problem for Hurst and neighbors is the project does not require any additional approval, with the exception of the retail area.

"It's real," Hurst said. "We realize it's real."

Maybe the change is inevitable, but Hurst says it is too much, too fast.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ JLaw shoutout gives big boost to Louisville business

+ St. Matthews City Council halts plans for apartment complex

+ Date for BBQ joint to open in old Lynn's Paradise Cafe pushed back

"We could damage beyond the quality that we enjoy of it now, and we don't want to see that happen," Hurst said. "The real issue is the number of homes."

Bardenwerper said it is the best option the neighbors could ask for.

"Everybody is opposed to change but if the community is going to grow, which is inevitable, it has to have place to grow," Bardenwerper said.

Hurst said one of his biggest reservations is wanting to wait until a study of the Floyds Fork area is completed first.

The developer hopes to have the first home built by Summer of 2019.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.