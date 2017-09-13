Child honored for saving mother's life

Makenzie got a standing ovation as she received her 911 Hero Award Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A quick-thinking little girl from Muhlenberg County was honored Wednesday night for helping save her mother's life.

Makenzie Bard, 8, received the 911 Hero Award at the Kentucky Emergency Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

In June, Makenzie was swimming at a cousin's house with her mom and little brother when her mother passed out.

With no other adults around, Makenzie picked up the phone.

"I called 911," Mackenzie told us. "My mom and dad taught me."

She did not know the address but was able to give the dispatcher a street name.

Makenzie stayed on the phone with them for eight minutes, relaying vital information to dispatchers.

"Very proud. Very honored," her mother Brandi said of Makenzie. "You know, it could have turned out totally different from what it is today if she hadn't of called."

Doctors believe Brandi had a heat stroke.

Dispatchers say listening to Makenzie on the phone, they had no idea it was a child calling in.

