New policy at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium to take effect Saturday

Off-duty LMPD officers will have to get a wristband to bring their guns into Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville football season is here, and so are some new changes at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

As of Saturday, off-duty LMPD officers will have to get a wristband at the stadium to attend the games with their guns. Some officers are in an uproar over the new policy, but the university says it is a good option for everyone.

Kenny Klein with UofL Athletics told us the same policy is used in other stadiums. By implementing this policy he said they are not telling officers they cannot carry.

The reasoning behind the law, he explained, is that if there were an incident involving a gun at the stadium, it would be recognized by a fellow officer instantly.

The KFC Yum! Center also has a similar policy, requiring off-duty officers to wear a wristband. Non-officers with a concealed carry permit are not allowed to carry inside the arena. A spokesperson with the Yum! Center told us that is because they are renting the venue to promoters, making it a private event.

They told us most promoters have opted for a 'no guns policy' so far.

Meanwhile, some officers told us they feel targeted and singled out.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD officer will not be charged in domestic incident

+ NTSB: Engine failure caused crashed that killed Troy Gentry

+ Lexington college students spark national DACA debate

It is LMPD policy for off-duty officers to carry an "approved pistol of .380 caliber or larger" while within Jefferson County.

Klein said they are currently working with police representatives to come up with an agreed solution.

He also said many other stadium employees also wear wristbands, helping to prevent officers from being singled out.

The stadium will also start using wands at every gate.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.