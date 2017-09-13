Convicted murderer sentenced

William Mason was found guilty of two murders in the death of three men. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge handed down two life sentences for a Louisville man accused in a triple murder.

A jury convicted William Mason on two counts of homicide in the killings of Michael Bass, John Bailey and Larry Thomas.

All three were shot to death inside a home on Louis Coleman Junior Drive, in the Park Duvalle neighborhood, in June 2016.

Bass lived at the home. The other victims were from Baltimore.

