Trump blocks Chinese purchase of US semiconductor maker

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has blocked a Chinese government-financed firm's acquisition of an Oregon semiconductor maker on national security grounds.
Trump's order Wednesday came after a federal panel that reviews foreign investment for possible security threats ruled against the proposed $1.3 billion takeover of Lattice Semiconductor last week.
The deal has been under scrutiny since it became clear the buyer, Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, is funded by the Chinese government.
Trump's order said "credible evidence leads me to believe" the buyers or their financial backers "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."
