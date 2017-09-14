St. Matthews shopping center looking to expand

Bluegrass Manor shopping center on Shelbyville Road may soon expand. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Development plans have been submitted to expand a St. Matthews shopping center.

The owners of Bluegrass Manor on Shelbyville Road want to build an additional 4,500 square foot retail center.

>> ALSO ON WAVE3.COM: NuLu distiller added to Bourbon Capital Compass

It is the shopping center next to Mall St. Matthews, that currently has Whole Food, Toys 'R' Us and several other businesses.

The development plans do not name prospective tenants.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.