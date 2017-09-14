September 14, 2017

"I Can Draw That"

Artist Angel Coleman joined Dawne on the show to discuss her art. If you have furniture you can donate to Angel or would like to commission her for art, contact her through Facebook.com/I Can Draw That.

"Sweet P the Cat Lives On a Houseboat"

Meet the author and illustrator

September 30

9:30am-3:30pm

Purrs in the City Festival, Jeffersonville

St. Augustine Parish Hall

315 E. Chestnut Street

Barnes & Noble Bookstore

Saturday, October 7

2-4pm

801 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

SweetPBook.com

