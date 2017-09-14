September 14, 2017

"I Can Draw That"
Artist Angel Coleman joined Dawne on the show to discuss her art. If you have furniture you can donate to Angel or would like to commission her for art, contact her through Facebook.com/I Can Draw That.
"Sweet P the Cat Lives On a Houseboat"
Meet the author and illustrator
September 30
9:30am-3:30pm
Purrs in the City Festival, Jeffersonville
St. Augustine Parish Hall
315 E. Chestnut Street
Barnes & Noble Bookstore
Saturday, October 7
2-4pm
801 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
SweetPBook.com
