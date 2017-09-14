Settlement reached following 2015 Appliance Park fire

A GE employee snapped this photo just as the fire began. (Source: Anonymous GE employee)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - GE Appliances has reached a settlement with residents living near Appliance Park who filed a class action lawsuit after a massive fire destroyed a building in the complex and impacted those living in the area.

The fire on April 3, 2015, engulfed Building 6 and sent smoke and debris into surrounding neighborhoods. Residents were told to shelter-in-place.

In a statement, GE Appliances said the overall settlement fund will be $1.2 million, which includes all attorneys' fees and settlement administration costs. The $1.2 million is in addition to the nearly $650,000 that GE and Derby Industries have already paid to address property damage claims made by area residents.

GE says residents who sheltered-in-place will receive a fixed amount based on the distance between their home and the fire. Residents with actual property damage will be able to submit claims to compensate them for their losses.

The full details of the settlement, which will be administered by Gentle, Turner, Sexton & Harbison, LLC, a law firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, will be available at GEFireSettlement.com after preliminary approval of the settlement by the court.

The cause of the Building 6 fire has not been determined.

GE sold it appliance business to Haier in June 2016.

