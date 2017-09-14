O bluetiful: Crayola announces name of new blue hue

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Hello, Bluetiful.
Crayola announced the name of its new blue crayon Thursday. Bluetiful was the top pick of fans during two months of online voting, beating out Dreams Come Blue, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars and Star Spangled Blue.
The Easton, Pennsylvania-based crayon maker received nearly 90,000 name submissions before narrowing it down to five.
Bluetiful will make its debut later this year. It's replacing the recently retired dandelion.
Scientists at Oregon State University accidentally discovered the brilliant blue hue while experimenting with materials for use in electronics.
Crayola is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
