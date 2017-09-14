1 injured in crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah, Kentucky woman had to be taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Highland Church Road around 7:18 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation showed that Charity D. Whitton, 17, was driving a Gold 2002 Kia westbound on Highland Church Road. Whitton failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of her vehicle before striking a fence.

Whitton was transported to Lourdes Hospital ER by Mercy Regional EMS for non-life incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police, Mercy Regional EMS, Lone Oak Fire and Paducah Ford.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.