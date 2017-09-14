ESPN's "College GameDay" coming to Times Square in New York

ESPN's "College GameDay" will broadcast from Times Square on Sept. 23, the first time the popular pregame road show travels to New York City.
ESPN announced the Times Square site for "GameDay" on Thursday. The network says the show will highlight New York's college football history and "modern-day fandom." Also, 82-year-old Lee Corso will make his 299th head-gear pick during the broadcast.
It's the 81st location in 25 years for the show that visits mostly college campuses for the week's big game. That Saturday is light on big games: No. 6 Washington at Colorado; No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt; No. 4 Penn State at Iowa.
"Thousands of alumni gather in the city each fall Saturday to root on their school and we are bringing College GameDay to New York for them!" ESPN vice president of production Lee Fitting said in a statement. "We want every alumni base and college football fan near and far to join us in Times Square to provide the celebratory, festive atmosphere that is synonymous with the show."
The "GameDay" set will be located between 43rd and 44th streets. ESPN says the set will be constructed two days before and taken down immediately after the show.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.More >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>
West Coast crabbers use cellphone GPS to retrieve lost fishing gear that's snaring record numbers of whalesMore >>
West Coast crabbers use cellphone GPS to retrieve lost fishing gear that's snaring record numbers of whalesMore >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the stormMore >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the stormMore >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the stormMore >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the stormMore >>
Survivors in the Florida Keys recall high winds, waves and the eerie calm of Irma's eye passing over; then devastationMore >>
Survivors in the Florida Keys recall high winds, waves and the eerie calm of Irma's eye passing over; then devastationMore >>
The Olympic cauldron blazing above the Coliseum gave it away: Los Angeles will host a third Olympics _ in 2028More >>
The Olympic cauldron blazing above the Coliseum gave it away: Los Angeles will host a third Olympics _ in 2028More >>
Disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin have appeared briefly before a judge in their divorce case, seeming more like a couple than notMore >>
Disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin have appeared briefly before a judge in their divorce case, seeming more like a couple than notMore >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destructionMore >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destructionMore >>