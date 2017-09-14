Romans near Churchill Downs record as all-time leading trainer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – For more than three decades, the leading trainer at Churchill Downs has been New York-based Bill Mott. A local trainer is looking to break the record and become the new title holder.

Dale Romans needs two more wins to tie and three to become the new leading trainer. Standing currently at 699 wins, Romans says he is optimistic that he will surpass Mott, someone whom he has looked up to since his childhood.



Romans, who grew up near Churchill Downs surrounded by horses, says breaking his own 700 win record is already a big deal.

"If I had one horse, training it, taking care of it - the first race I ever won here was such a big deal to me that I had made it at that point," Romans said. "I wanted to race at Churchill Downs."



Now with just three wins separating him from breaking a 31-year-old record, Romans is already thinking about what comes after.



"Horse trainers never retire, we keep doing things over and over and of course everyone knows we’re going to try to win the Kentucky Derby for a lot of years," Romans said. "That would be the only thing that could top leading trainer here all-time."



September 15 is opening day for the 11 day September Meet. Romans has 12 horses entered while Mott has two.



