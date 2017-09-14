2 found dead in mobile home park

The bodies were found inside a mobile home around 12:30 p.m. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The deaths of two people in the Greater Cane Run area of Southwester Louisville Metro are under investigation.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 5500 block of Lazy Acres Court in the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. The park is located off Cane Run Road

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

MetroSafe says a caller reported finding two people dead inside a home.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.