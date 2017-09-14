Breckinridge Co. woman killed in Meade Co. crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One woman was killed and another injured a single vehicle crash in Meade County.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Sept. 13 on Bethel Church Road. According to the Meade County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy truck heading northbound went off the edge of the roadway several times before hitting a tree trapping the driver and passenger inside.

Both woman, Debra Veeneman, 53, of Irvington, and Laurie Durbin, 58, of Webster, had to be freed from the truck by firefighters. Veeneman, who was driving the truck, died of from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

