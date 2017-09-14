Traffic shift on Natcher Pkwy in Ohio Co.

We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers in Ohio County.
There will be a traffic shift Thursday night on the Natcher Parkway.
Highway department officials tell us the work zone will be from the Western Kentucky Parkway interchange to just southwest of the Kentucky 69-Hartford interchange.
Right now there is two-way traffic running on the northbound lanes.
Later in the night, crews will put one lane running southbound and one lane running northbound.
On Friday, the contractor will direct two-way traffic onto both southbound lanes.
This is expected to last until November 1.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Transylvania University has responded to claims by one of their students who says she was targeted for being a DACA recipient.More >>
Transylvania University has responded to claims by one of their students who says she was targeted for being a DACA recipient.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to the 5500 block of Lazy Acres Court in the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to the 5500 block of Lazy Acres Court in the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m.More >>
The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Sept. 13 on Bethel Church Road.More >>
The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Sept. 13 on Bethel Church Road.More >>
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
For more than three decades, the leading trainer at Churchill Downs has been New York-based Bill Mott. A local trainer is looking to break the record and become the new title holder.More >>
For more than three decades, the leading trainer at Churchill Downs has been New York-based Bill Mott. A local trainer is looking to break the record and become the new title holder.More >>