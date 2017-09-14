Traffic shift on Natcher Pkwy in Ohio Co.

We have a traffic alert to pass along for drivers in Ohio County.

There will be a traffic shift Thursday night on the Natcher Parkway.

Highway department officials tell us the work zone will be from the Western Kentucky Parkway interchange to just southwest of the Kentucky 69-Hartford interchange.

Right now there is two-way traffic running on the northbound lanes.

Later in the night, crews will put one lane running southbound and one lane running northbound.

On Friday, the contractor will direct two-way traffic onto both southbound lanes.

This is expected to last until November 1.

