Video of 1st fatal NYPD shooting since bodycams is released

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Police Department released bodycam footage on Thursday of a chaotic scene in which officers shot and killed a man with a knife and a fake gun, the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this year.
The video shows the slaying a week ago of 31-year-old Miguel Richards, a college student studying information technology. Officers were called to his Bronx home after his landlord reported he hadn't seen him for a few days.
The video shows an officer shining a flashlight on Richards as Richards kneels on his bed wearing dark glasses and holding a knife. He never speaks.
"Put your hand up, dude, and drop the knife," one officer says. "I don't want to shoot you. Put your hand up and drop that knife."
About 15 minutes in, the officers notice that Richards has a gun behind his back.
"I don't want to shoot you if you have a fake gun in your hand. Is that a real gun?" one officer asks. "Drop that gun to the floor. And drop that knife."
A third officer appears with a stun gun while Richards stands behind his bed. Richards pointed his fake gun with a laser pointer at the officers, who fire both the stun gun and their weapons.
The actual moment he's struck is obscured by the hands of the officer with the stun gun.
Chief of Department Carlos Gomez said officers asked Richards a total of 50 times to drop the weapons. Richards' friend, who was called to the scene by the landlord, asked Richards 72 times to put his hands up, Gomez said.
"That's a lot of warnings by both uniformed officers and a friend at the scene," Gomez said.
Richards' father has said he believed officers killed his son in cold blood.
"He did not deserve to die this way," he told the Daily News of New York.
The footage of the shooting was released publicly over the objection of Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, who said she supported the need for transparency but still had an obligation to her investigation into whether the officers involved should face criminal charges.
Gomez said they were releasing the images for transparency reasons. In a note to officers, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said, "We are doing this because the NYPD is committed to being as transparent as possible with respect to the release of body-worn camera video in these critical incidents."
He said, "In the vast majority of these cases, we believe that body-worn camera video will confirm the tremendous restraint exhibited by our officers."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in AmericaMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of roomsMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harderMore >>
West Coast crabbers use cellphone GPS to retrieve lost fishing gear that's snaring record numbers of whalesMore >>
West Coast crabbers use cellphone GPS to retrieve lost fishing gear that's snaring record numbers of whalesMore >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the stormMore >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the stormMore >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the stormMore >>
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the stormMore >>
Survivors in the Florida Keys recall high winds, waves and the eerie calm of Irma's eye passing over; then devastationMore >>
Survivors in the Florida Keys recall high winds, waves and the eerie calm of Irma's eye passing over; then devastationMore >>
The Olympic cauldron blazing above the Coliseum gave it away: Los Angeles will host a third Olympics _ in 2028More >>
The Olympic cauldron blazing above the Coliseum gave it away: Los Angeles will host a third Olympics _ in 2028More >>
Disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin have appeared briefly before a judge in their divorce case, seeming more like a couple than notMore >>
Disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin have appeared briefly before a judge in their divorce case, seeming more like a couple than notMore >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destructionMore >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destructionMore >>