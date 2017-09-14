WAVE 3 News Editorial - September 14, 2017: Cards Football

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Home opening football games stir up extra excitement normally, but the one Saturday night at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium will be electrifying. At stake could be an ACC Atlantic division title.

The defending national champion Clemson Tigers tied Louisville for the division title last year and won the tiebreaker because of their mid-season win over the Cards.

A Cards win over the Tigers would bring a top 10 ranking and position them to win the division title and play for the ACC championship.

It may not happen if their pre-season first team All-American Jaire Alexander remains sidelined by an injury, but the Cards are always one Lamar Jackson highlight reel play away from winning any game. He is the most exciting player in college football and is on pace to do something only one other collegiate football player has ever done - win a Heisman twice.

Win or lose Saturday, Cards fans should appreciate the experience of watching Jackson lead the team, hosting college game day for the second straight year, and playing teams in the toughest division of any conference in the country. With 10,000 new stadium seats on the way, and season openers next year against Alabama, and the following year at home against Notre Dame, UofL has built a football program that is already among the best in the nation and getting better.

