College GameDay sets up in heart of UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Come 8:00 p.m. Saturday night inside Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, it will be a black out.

The University of Louisville's home opener is against defending national champion Clemson.

For the second straight year, ESPN's College GameDay will be at UofL. Crews set up on Thursday on the lawn in front of Grawemeyer Hall.

This is a different location than last year, because of the construction going on at the stadium. Students say having GameDay in the heart of campus makes it that much more exciting.

“I'd say this whole lawn area will be full,” Joe Rush, who plans to attend GameDay, said. “There will be a lot of people out here it is going to be fun.”

“I plan on waking up pretty early and trying to get on TV,” U of L freshman Rob Peacock said.

Peacock is hopeful to be front and center in "The Pit" Saturday morning. One of the many already planning to hold a clever sign for all to see.

“I know what my sign is going to say,” Peacock said. “I feel like it should be a surprise for when it is shown on TV.”

Fans can line up starting at 4:00 a.m. It will open at 5:00 a.m. with SportsCenter ready to go live at 8:00 a.m.

“There's a lot of buzz on campus right now,” UofL student Autumn Robinson said. “Everybody has their gear out getting ready for game day. I know it's a black out, so everybody is really excited about that.”

Kelsey Petrino Scott is the executive director of the Petrino Family Foundation and said a lot is planned leading up to Saturday night. She's thrilled GameDay is back in town. And to celebrate, a pep rally will be held at Sullivan's Tap House in St. Matthews Friday starting at 7:00 p.m.

"We're real excited to have them back, and all the hype that surrounded the game," Petrino Scott said. "That's kind of where the idea of the pep rally came up, and it's going to be a long day waiting until eight o'clock kick off."

Saturday at the Trager Center, the Petrino Family Foundation Tailgate Party will get things started leading up to kick off.

"This is an exact replica of the game field," Petrino Scott said. "You get to come tailgate where the team plays in a sense."

There are a few seats left. It's all leading up to the big show.

"This game is going to be ridiculous," Peacock said. "It's a revenge game for us."

Last year, Louisville lost to Clemson 42 to 36. But the last time GameDay was held at UofL, the Cards beat Florida State handedly, so fans are hopeful for a GameDay repeat.

