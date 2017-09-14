Rookie Luke Weaver shines again, Cardinals top Reds

By NATE LATSCHAssociated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Luke Weaver threw six innings of two-hit ball, Tommy Pham drove in two runs and stole two bases, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Thursday afternoon.

The Cardinals, who are chasing the first-place Cubs in the National League Central and the Rockies in the wild-card standings, have won five of their last six and nine of 12.

Weaver (6-1), a rookie right-hander who has boosted the St. Louis rotation, allowed one unearned run, struck out six and didn't walk a batter.

Weaver was 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA in four appearances, including three starts, in June. He's now 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA through his first three starts in September.

Rookie left-hander Amir Garrett (3-8) was charged with four runs in four innings. He struck out seven and walked five.

