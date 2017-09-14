New felony charges for former district court judge, now 22 alleged victims

Former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan has been indicted by a Campbell County grand jury on eight additional felony counts.

Following the latest grand jury indictment, Nolan, 70, of California, Ky., has been indicted on 28 felony counts and 2 misdemeanor counts.

Thursday's charges include:d

Two counts of human trafficking

One count attempted human trafficking with a minor

One count of sodomy in the third degree

Two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 controlled substance

One count unlawful transaction with a minor under 18 controlled substance

One count rape of a female over the age of 12 years old

Nolan was originally charged in a criminal complaint by the Campbell County Police Department for crimes that occurred between 2010 and May 2017. That complaint alleged that Nolan committed human trafficking with a minor by subjecting a child under the age of 18 to engage in commercial sexual activity.

On May 4, Nolan was indicted by a Campbell County grand jury on counts of human trafficking, rape, unlawful transaction with a minor, tampering with a witness, and prostitution.

On June 6, Nolan was arrested and charged with six additional felony counts of human trafficking in Campbell District Court.

On June 22, Nolan was charged with two counts of human trafficking with a person under the age of 18, two counts of human trafficking with an adult, and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Thursday’s indictment brings the total count of alleged victims for which Nolan is charged to 22, including eight juveniles under the age of 18 and 14 adults.

A Special Prosecution Division is handling the case. The division is responsible for assisting local prosecutors in complex or sensitive cases, as well as handling cases in which local prosecutors recuse themselves.

Anyone with information that could help police in this case should contact the Campbell County Police Department.

Nolan remains in custody. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27, and Nolan’s trial has been set for Feb. 27, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.