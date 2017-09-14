New felony charges for former district court judge, now 22 alleged victims

The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>