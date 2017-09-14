Jailer: Escaped Union Co. inmate arrested in Oregon

An escaped Union County inmate has been arrested in Multnomah County, Oregon, according to the jailer.

We're told 35-year-old Dameon Ford climbed a brick wall at the Union County Jail and ran away shortly after midnight Monday morning.

He was in jail for manufacturing meth and also has a previous fleeing and evading police charge.

A K-9 unit from Henderson was brought to help in the search.

It only took jail staff about 7 minutes to realize Ford was gone.

