Downtown sewer collapse needs weeks of more repairs

The roads will be closed indefinitely until repairs are made. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The collapse happened at Main Street and Hancock Street. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A sewer collapse causing a major downtown Louisville road closure will take several more weeks to repair.

MSD provided an update Thursday on the hole at Main and Hancock Streets.

The road collapsed on Aug. 30. Officials say the repairs needed could take several more weeks.

Main Street remains closed between Clay and Jackson. Part of Hancock Street is closed as well.

The entrance to Slugger Field at Main and Jackson remains open.

