Morganfield PD paying for cab rides for Corn Fest goers

You will find old favorites and some new features at the Corn Festival in Morganfield, but perhaps the most important is being put on by the Morganfield Police Department.

The Morganfield Police Department is doing whatever it can to get the word out that there's absolutely no reason to drink and drive on Saturday night, including posting fliers downtown.

The department is paying for free cab rides to anyone who needs them to get home safely. Starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, until no one else needs a ride.

The police chief said it is only one of many ways his officers work to connect with the community they serve.

Taxis will be staged by Old National Bank ATM machines.

