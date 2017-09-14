TDFN: Week 5 schedule is out

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday brings Week 5 of the high school football season around WAVE Country.
WAVE 3 News will have crews at the following games Friday:
+ St. X (3-0) at Central (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
+ Ballard (2-2) at Manual (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
+ Male (3-1) at Western (1-3), 7 p.m.
+ Paris (3-0) at Holy Cross (2-2), 7 p.m.
+ Fern Creek (2-2) at DeSales (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
+ Silver Creek (4-0) at Scottsburg (2-2), 7 p.m.
+ Floyd Central (3-1) at Jeff (2-2), 7 p.m.
+ Boyle County (3-1) at Collin (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
+ Bullitt East (1-2) at Shelby County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
+ Champagnat Catholic (FL) at Trinity (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
+ Danville (4-0) at Waggener (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
