Man denied probation for role in gruesome slayings of two teen brothers

Tieren Coleman was the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the gruesome slayings of two teen brothers. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man convicted of his involvement in the murder of two teenage boys who were found stabbed and set on fire, learned his fate Thursday.

Tieren Coleman was sentenced for facilitation to murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse in the deaths of Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon in May of 2016.

Coleman's attorney requested probation. The judge denied that request.

Instead, he received 10 years in prison.

The main suspect in this case, Brice Rhodes, is still awaiting trial along with another suspect, Jacorey Taylor.

Anjuan Carter, 15, took a plea deal for his involvement in the crime.

