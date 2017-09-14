Man denied probation for role in gruesome slayings of two teen b - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man denied probation for role in gruesome slayings of two teen brothers

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tieren Coleman was the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the gruesome slayings of two teen brothers. (Source: LMDC) Tieren Coleman was the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the gruesome slayings of two teen brothers. (Source: LMDC)
Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man convicted of his involvement in the murder of two teenage boys who were found stabbed and set on fire, learned his fate Thursday.

Tieren Coleman was sentenced for facilitation to murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse in the deaths of Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon in May of 2016.

Coleman's attorney requested probation. The judge denied that request.

Instead, he received 10 years in prison.

PREVIOUS STORIES
Teen charged in murders accepts plea deal
Mother of slain teens offers her version of motive
Juvenile arrested in teen brothers' deaths
Prosecutors: Man suspected of killing teen brothers also beat his mother, girlfriend

The main suspect in this case, Brice Rhodes, is still awaiting trial along with another suspect, Jacorey Taylor.

Anjuan Carter, 15, took a plea deal for his involvement in the crime.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly