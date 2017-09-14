Balcony collapse injures 5 people

Police say the balcony broke loose from a house when people were standing on it outside. (Source: LEX18)

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - Several people are recovering after a balcony collapse that happened Tuesday night in Glasgow.

Police say the balcony broke loose from a house when people were standing on it outside.

Five people were taken to the hospital.

They are all expected to survive.

There is no word on what caused the collapse.

