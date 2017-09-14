Louisville Public Media shows off new headquarters

A show is on the air in a new 91.9 WFPK studio. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The new Louisville Public Media headquarters was made possible thanks to a $7 million capital campaign. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Public Media is celebrating the completion of its newly renovated headquarters on Fourth Street.

Thursday the public was invited to tour the building during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

For those who missed it, there is another chance to celebrate at a community block party.

It will be Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. on Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and the Louisville Palace.

The block party will feature food trucks, a beer garden, hands-on family activities, live music and tours of the building. Performers include Jecorey "1200" Arthur, Teddy Abrams, Steve Cooley, Tyrone Cotton and more.

It is a free, family-friendly event.

The renovation of the Louisville Public Media headquarters was made possible by the successful Raise Your Voice $7 million capital campaign.

