Sturgis business owner trying to clean up community

A Union County business owner says she's willing to lead the charge, but can't do it alone. She took to Facebook to share her frustrations after she says she requested and was denied to speak at a city council meeting.

“We've got to do something; if we don't we're just losing our town day by day, every day it looks worse,” Carlene Thomas said.

A town of about 2,000 people, Sturgis, Kentucky faces its fair share of struggles.

“We want them to think, ‘Oh, what a nice little town, maybe I want to come back here and open a business or move here someday,’” Thomas explained.

Thomas and her husband own Custom Biker Wear in the city. She is doing everything she can to turn things around.

“I know it's a little work and I have offered,” Thomas told 14 News.

Several properties around town have plummeted. Trees have taken over two houses just across the street from one another on Lee Street and 9th. Grass continues to grow around them and many others.

According to a city ordinance, it's unlawful for an owner or occupant to permit a public nuisance.

However, it's not just residential, it's former businesses buildings too.

“I think if a few people clean their property up, maybe it would help others get the incentive to do so,” Thomas added.

Mayor Michael Hardesty says a code enforcement board is set up. He tells 14 News that that city has taken down and cleaned up about half a dozen properties during his time in office.

“If we start cleaning up properties and other people stop cleaning up properties that they've been working on and they say, ‘Well if the city is cleaning up, then I'm going to quit doing this one, that’s counterproductive,” Hardesty said.

Thomas has a cleanup crew list started at her business.

You can stop by Customer Biker Wear if you'd like to sign up.

