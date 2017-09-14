VIDEO: Man breaks into convent while sisters asleep inside

Police are on the lookout for a man spotted walking around at the Sisters of Notre Dame in Park Hills. (Source: WXIX)

Police are on the lookout for a man spotted walking around at the Sisters of Notre Dame in Park Hills. Police say the intruder made his way in while the sisters were sleeping and stole petty cash.

The burglar is caught on camera wandering inside the administrative side of the building early Saturday. In the video, he is seen checking several doors before he hits the jackpot.

"I just can't imagine that someone would target a convent," said Jodee McElfresh, the director of Mission Advancement for the Sisters of Notre Dame.

McElfresh and Sister Mary Ethel Parrott learned about the break-in on Monday.

"When the accountant opened the door an interior door had been removed and that's when we found out the cash had been taken," said Parrott, the Provincial of the Sisters of Notre Dame.

The amount of cash stolen isn't being released. FOX19 NOW ha been told the Sisters use the petty cash for traveling and for vacations or other programs.

The stolen cash isn't what worries Parrott the most. She is wondering how the intruder made his way into a secure convent.

"I think the most upsetting thing is that sisters live here," she said. "Many retired sisters live here and there's a lot of insecurity knowing that someone was in your building overnight."

Those on the campus say they have never seen the crook after seeing the images in the surveillance video. Park Hills police are hoping someone in the community has.

Lt. Richard Webster with Park Hills Police has been handling the investigation. He says it appears the thief may have had it all planned out.

"That's the theory that we're going with -- that he knew the location of the treasurer's room and how to get into it," said Webster.

The sisters and staff are now taking more precautions to protect their sacred grounds.

"We are being a bit more careful with making sure doors are locked and that visitors are checking in at the front," said McElfresh.

The surveillance cameras also caught a shot of the getaway car. Police say it appears that he was driving a 2004-2009 Hyundai Tucson. Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to call Park Hills Police at 859-431-6172 and leave a message.

