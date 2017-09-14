Man holds alleged burglar at gunpoint, hopes he gets help

Bill Lowry said he hopes Hall gets the help he needs. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was about 4 a.m. Thursday when Bill Lowry heard his house alarm go off.

His garage's side door was open.

"I went back inside and I grabbed my shotgun," Lowry said.

He opened the garage door. He chambered his shotgun. And then heard a voice.

"He said 'I'm not going to hurt you,'" Lowry recalled. "'Don't shoot.'"

It was a lanky young man identified by police as Andrew Hall. He's a 20-year-old who lives with is parents a few houses from Lowry on Mile of Sunshine Drive in Okolona.

"He was ducked down back here at the very back of the car," Lowry said.

Hall, his mother told us while wiping away tears, is stuck in a world many in our community are.

He's battling an addiction to drugs and was supposed to start rehab right before this arrest, she said.

His mother hopes this will be a wake up call and worries about her younger sons.

That is something Lowry understands.

"I've got a 13 year old son. I've got a 4 year old son," Lowry said. "I mean, that's the last thing that I want for them."

According to the police report, Hall told them he intended to steal a power drill.

Lowry just moved to Louisville about a year and a half ago and already knows about the impact drugs are having on the area.

"I don't like it. It's horrible. It's absolutely horrible."

Lowry is glad Hall never made him feel threatened while he held that 12 gauge. And he feels for Hall's family.

"Good people," he said. "I think it's just a bad situation."

Lowry told us he hopes Hall gets the help he needs.

Hall faces a charge of third degree burglary.

