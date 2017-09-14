Video captures intense fight that led to stabbing near Taco Bell

A love triangle recently sparked an argument and eventual stabbing in an area Taco Bell parking lot.

It happened at the Taco Bell on Winton Road in Springfield Township.

Most conversations are sparked by an interest in a common bond. And according to police records this one was no different -- except the common bond was the bond both men had with the same woman.

That fight started as a heated back-and-forth.

Raymond Thompson is facing a felony assault charge. Police say he was the aggressor in all of this.

The man listed as the victim is Quantez Kelly.

In the video you can see Thompson take a slight step forward toward Kelly and Kelly orders up a left hook. From there it moves to the middle of the parking lot, and an affidavit says Thompson started to open up a knife.

At that point, a chase ensued.

The police report indicates that two knives belonging to Thompson were taken into evidence.

Both men were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Thompson was later arrested.

He is back in court on Monday, and in the meantime he is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

