Dan Johnson fights removal from city council in first Council Court meeting

As Metro Councilman Dan Johnson hopes to avoid removal, his attorney motioned for the Metro Council Court to censure him instead.More >>
As Metro Councilman Dan Johnson hopes to avoid removal, his attorney motioned for the Metro Council Court to censure him instead.More >>
Thursday the public was invited to tour the building during a ribbon cutting. For those who missed it, there is another chance to celebrate at a free, community block party Sunday.More >>
Thursday the public was invited to tour the building during a ribbon cutting. For those who missed it, there is another chance to celebrate at a free, community block party Sunday.More >>
Several people are recovering after a balcony collapse that happened Tuesday night in Glasgow.More >>
Several people are recovering after a balcony collapse that happened Tuesday night in Glasgow.More >>
Tieren Coleman was sentenced for facilitation to murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse in the deaths of Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon in May of 2016.More >>
Tieren Coleman was sentenced for facilitation to murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse in the deaths of Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon in May of 2016.More >>
MSD provided an update Thursday on the hole at Main and Hancock Streets.More >>
MSD provided an update Thursday on the hole at Main and Hancock Streets.More >>