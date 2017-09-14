Dan Johnson fights removal from city council in first Council Court meeting

Johnson's attorney would like to remove David Yates from presiding over the council court. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Metro Councilman Dan Johnson hopes to avoid removal, his attorney motioned for the Metro Council Court to censure him instead.

The council court had its first meeting Thursday afternoon to set a date for Johnson's removal hearing.

That hearing will begin Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Thomas McAdam, Dan Johnson's attorney, did file two important motions for his client at Thursday's meeting.

One for censure, which is a formal notice of the council's disapproval of Johnson's actions, but allows Johnson to remain a councilman.

He also wants President David Yates to remove himself in his presiding role over the council court, as McAdam plans to call him as a witness.

McAdam plans to call a total of 10 witnesses, including Councilwoman Jessica Green, who accused Johnson of groping her this summer.

Also at issue Thursday, a new state law that went into effect in July of this year.

Attorneys on both sides of this case agree the law changes the past requirement of a two-thirds vote of the council court, to now needing a two-thirds vote of the entire council to oust Johnson.

"They are trying to play games here," McAdam said. "They don't have the votes. It's only going to take three people to vote in favor of Mr. Johnson for him to retain his seat. They have to have 18 votes and there's no way you're going to get those."

"I have not been counting votes," Deborah Kent, attorney for the charging committee, said. "I have been working on the charges and on the law that applies to the charges."

Kent feels her case is strong against Johnson.

Both attorneys would like a ruling on the motions several days before the hearing begins so they can be prepared on Nov. 1.

